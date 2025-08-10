New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event held in collaboration with the Panchayat representatives in Delhi and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

Speaking to reporters, Mansukh Mandaviya said that Panchayat representatives in more than 50,000 villages across India participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'.

"PM Modi's 'Fit India' movement has become a big movement in the country in the form of 'Sundays on Cycle'. Today, Panchayat representatives in more than 50,000 villages across the country have spread the message of Fit India by participating in 'Sundays on Cycle', connecting their villages with PM Modi's movement... Today, Panchayat representatives of Delhi have also joined us in the event," he said.

Addressing the event in Delhi, Mandaviya praised the participants for coming to the event despite heavy rains in the national capital on Saturday.

The Sports Minister said, "It was raining for two days, and today was 'Sundays on Cycle' in collaboration with Panchayat representatives. I was worried about whether the cyclists would come or not. But yesterday evening, I checked Fit India's website; thousands of villagers registered for Sundays on Cycle under the Fit India movement. I express my gratitude towards villagers and Panchayat representatives."

Mandaviya lauded journalist Rajesh, who will cycle from Ladakh to Tanglang La next week.

"Rajesh ji is a renowned journalist, but cycling is his passion. He is about 60 years old. He has cycled in the Himalayan mountains, and next week he will cycle from Ladakh to Khardung La to Tanglang La and pass Fit India's message," he said.

Mansukh Mandaviya also released tricolour balloons ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Started by the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' has been organised across more than 41,000 locations till now, with an overall participation of 7.5 lakh-plus individuals.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation, My Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in the capitals of all States and Union Territories, as well as SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups. (ANI)

