New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Tuesday held a public meeting at Central Park in Connaught Place here to decide on the future course of action.

Around 600 to 700 workers were present at the meeting.

The members alleged that police disrupted their meeting and manhandled them. The workers were later detained at the Mandir Marg Police Station.

However, police refuted the allegation of manhandling and said around 10 to 15 people were detained for lack of permission to organise the meeting.

The anganwadi workers' union said they hold their meetings regularly at Central Park.

They said 991 workers have been issued termination notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours.

The strike was suspended after Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the workers.

Workers of Anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day programmes from Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday held a protest march at Jantar Mantar here demanding an increase in budget allocation, minimum wages and pension, according to the Left-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions, CITU.

