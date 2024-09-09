New Delhi, [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi Traffic police during routine checking confiscated a bike in the West Delhi area, whose rider fled after seeing the police.

The incident took place on September 7, Delhi Police said.

The police further also retrieved some live cartridges hidden inside a bag that was abandoned by the man when he fled, Delhi Police said.

Upon checking the Delhi Police said that the bike was stolen.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, the Delhi Police said.

Last month, Delhi police nabbed three bike-borne teenagers after a chase when they were trying to flee with a stolen Scooty.

According to Delhi Police, night team on Raman Marg saw the three boys riding on a Scooty from Julena's side towards Ring Road without helmets. When police signalled them to stop, they tried to escape, but were chased to some distance, and a police constable stopped his bike in front of Scooty.

The miscreants deliberately hit the bike, resulting in injury to the police constable who was discharged after being admitted to hospital. On enquiry, it was found that the accused had stolen the vehicle from Sunlight Colony in had plans to steal some more from Taimoor Nagar area.

All the three accused were apprehended. The stolen Scooty was also recovered from them. (ANI)

