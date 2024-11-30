AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case on Saturday, November 30. Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested in an extortion case filed last year. The arrest of the AAP leader comes days after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia released an alleged audio clip in which Balyan is reportedly heard speaking with a gangster about extorting money from a businessman. Arvind Kejriwal Attacked During Padyatra in Delhi: Man Throws Liquid on Former CM During Rally, Detained; AAP Points Finger at BJP.

Naresh Balyan Arrested

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan arrested in connection with extortion case lodged last year: Delhi Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2024

Delhi Police Arrests Naresh Balyan

Delhi Police's @CrimeBranchDP has arrested Sh. Naresh Balyan, MLA of Delhi Legislative Assembly in connection with an extortion case. The arrest was made after examination of audio clip having conversation between MLA and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 30, 2024

