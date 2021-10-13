New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has busted a Ponzi scheme worth crores and arrested three accused, said a press release by the department on Wednesday.

According to an official statement of Delhi Police, the accused are identified as--Rajesh Kumar Laura, Ravi and Gajanand Kaushik, "who cheated public on the pretext of investment in Star Global Star Limited in the business of fisheries, floriculture and plantation of medicinal trees," tweeted the department."

The matter came to light when a complainant reported that on the allurement of alleged persons he invested money in the company Star Global Star Limited.

"However, the said company failed to deliver returns and the accused persons closed their business and fled. The total amount involved is approximately Rs 7 Crore," said the statement.

After registration of the case, bank accounts of the alleged company were scrutinized and ROC data was analyzed and it was found that the accused persons had launched the scheme all across the country.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons were absconding since the filing of complaints. It was found that the accused Ravi and Gajanand Kaushik were in jail in Rajasthan and both were arrested from Central Jail, Udaipur on October 8.

Thereafter, the police custody remand of the accused persons was obtained from the Court and raids were conducted at all the possible hideouts of other accused persons in Delhi NCR and Haryana. The third accused Rajesh Kumar Laura, MD of the alleged company was apprehended from Anaj Mandi, Hisar, Haryana on October 12. (ANI)

