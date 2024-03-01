New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Three people were arrested by the Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station on Thursday for using fabricated Aadhaar cards to illegally enter the airport premises.

The arrested have been identified as Md Istiyak, Sameer Khan, and Munish, all residents of the national capital.

According to the police, the fabrication of the Aadhar Card was allegedly carried out to facilitate illegal entry into the airport premises and to use the fabricated identity to board a flight that was originally booked in the name of someone else.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when a passenger, initially identifying himself as Danish Abbas, attempted to enter the terminal building at IGI Airport, Delhi, for a flight to Goa. Upon scrutiny, his Aadhar card, which was displayed on his mobile phone, raised suspicion, the officials stated.

"The ID shown on his phone raised some suspicion. After making the query, he revealed his actual name as Md. Istiaq and disclosed that he had edited his name in the Aadhar card as Danish Abbas as per the name in the booked ticket," the police said.

The accused, Md Istiyak, was interrogated and arrested during the course of the investigation.

"He admitted to fabricating the Aadhar Card with the help of his nephew, Sameer Khan, and a friend, Munish, who runs a cyber cafe," the police said.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Sameer Khan and Munish, who confessed to their involvement in the fabrication of the Aadhar card.

"On interrogation, he confessed his guilt and disclosed that he has been running his cyber cafe for the last year. He further disclosed that accused Sameer Khan booked air tickets to Goa from his cafe and he had done fabrication on the Aadhar card on his request," it stated.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

