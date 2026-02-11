Chennai, February 11: The UAE Lottery has achieved a major regulatory milestone after being awarded the Level 2 Responsible Gaming Certification by the World Lottery Association. The international accreditation confirms that the country’s first authorised lottery meets globally recognised standards for player protection, ethical operations, and responsible gaming practices.

Operated by The Game LLC, the UAE Lottery underwent a comprehensive assessment process to align with the World Lottery Association’s Responsible Gaming Principles. These standards are designed to prevent underage participation, reduce risks linked to problem gambling, and ensure transparency in lottery operations worldwide. Securing Level 2 certification shortly after launch highlights the operator’s commitment to establishing a compliant and secure gaming environment from the outset. Anilkumar Bolla, Indian From Kerala, Wins INR 240 Crore ‘The UAE Lottery’ in Abu Dhabi After Choosing Mother’s Birth Date for Luck.

The certification validates several built-in safeguards introduced by the UAE Lottery, including mandatory age verification systems, self-exclusion tools, responsible marketing protocols, and clear disclosure of winning odds. Officials stated that responsible gaming forms a central pillar of the platform’s long-term operational strategy, with continuous monitoring and upgrades planned to enhance player protection. Chennai Retiree Wins INR 225 Crore in Emirates Lottery: ‘Tapped Random Numbers With Eyes Closed’, Says Former Engineer Sriram Rajagopalan.

The achievement comes amid broader reforms in the UAE’s commercial gaming landscape. The establishment of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority has created a structured legal framework for lottery and gaming activities across the Emirates. As the first licensed entity under this new regulatory system, the UAE Lottery is being viewed as a benchmark for transparency, compliance, and international alignment within the region’s emerging gaming sector.

Under the World Lottery Association framework, operators must undergo periodic audits and demonstrate measurable progress to retain and advance certification levels. The UAE Lottery has indicated it aims to pursue Level 3 and Level 4 certifications, which require advanced harm-prevention research, stakeholder engagement, and data-driven responsible gaming initiatives.

Industry observers note that obtaining WLA Certification strengthens consumer trust, enhances regulatory credibility, and positions the UAE Lottery as a responsible operator within the global gaming ecosystem.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gulf News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).