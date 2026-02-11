Dubai, February 11: Choithrams, one of the UAE’s most established supermarket chains, has announced a major strategic "price reset," permanently reducing costs for approximately 10,000 essential products. Unlike temporary seasonal promotions, these reductions represent a long-term shift in the retailer's pricing strategy, aiming to provide predictable value for residents across the Emirates. The initiative, which covers nearly one-third of the brand's total product range, will see an average price drop of 15% across key categories including fresh produce, dairy, and household staples.

The decision follows an extensive 2025 consumer survey involving nearly 8,000 shoppers, who identified affordability and consistent value as their primary concerns. In response, the retailer is rolling out the price cuts in three distinct phases throughout the first half of 2026. The first phase, which launched this week, targets 3,500 high-frequency items and is estimated to return approximately AED 13 million to customers' pockets.

What Items are Getting Cheaper?

The first phase of the rollout includes 3,500 of the most frequently purchased "fast-moving" goods. This includes kitchen staples like fresh milk, white bread, and eggs, which have seen price drops of roughly 12–13%. Pantry essentials such as rice, lentils, and cooking oils are also part of this initial wave of reductions.

Beyond the food aisle, the reset is even more significant for household and personal care items. Cleaning sprays, laundry detergents, and personal hygiene products like shampoos have seen their standard prices recalibrated by 18% to over 25% in some cases.

Why the Permanent Change?

The timing of the announcement is particularly relevant as the UAE enters the first half of 2026, with Ramadan approaching. While many retailers offer temporary discounts during the holy month, Choithrams is focusing on a structural change. Mark Mortimer-Davies, CEO of Choithrams, emphasized that once a price is reset under this initiative, it becomes the new standard rather than a temporary offer.

This approach aligns with the UAE’s broader "Year of the Family" goals and national efforts to stabilize the cost of living. By providing long-term affordability, the retailer aims to build deeper community trust and reward long-term customer loyalty.

The Three-Phase Rollout

The price reset will be implemented in three distinct phases throughout the first half of 2026 to ensure supply chain stability and consistent stock levels.

Phase One: Currently active, focusing on 3,500 high-frequency essentials.

Currently active, focusing on 3,500 high-frequency essentials. Phase Two: Expanding to broader grocery categories including snacks and packaged foods.

Expanding to broader grocery categories including snacks and packaged foods. Phase Three: Completing the reset across specialized and imported premium products.

This phased approach allows the retailer to maintain its quality standards while transitioning a massive portion of its inventory to the new pricing structure across both physical supermarkets and its online delivery platforms.

