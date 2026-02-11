Mumbai, February 11: Millions of women across Maharashtra are positioned to receive a combined financial payout as the state prepares to release backlogged installments for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Reports indicate that beneficiaries who missed their January payments due to administrative hurdles and election-related restrictions will likely receive both the January and February installments together.

This dual credit is expected to amount to a total of INR 3,000 for eligible recipients, providing significant financial relief to households that have faced nearly two months of waiting. The delay in the January disbursement was primarily influenced by the Model Code of Conduct in place for municipal and local body elections across several districts. While existing welfare schemes are generally allowed to continue, the distribution of fresh cash benefits is often paused during polling periods to maintain a level playing field. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Know Why the Maharashtra Government Scrapped Physical Verification for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Additionally, a massive state-wide verification drive to rectify e-KYC errors, which mistakenly flagged over 24 lakh women as ineligible, further contributed to the postponement of regular monthly transfers.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Date: Timeline for the Combined Disbursement

While specific dates for the transfer often vary by district and bank processing speeds, financial experts and local reports suggest the combined payout is scheduled to begin after mid-February 2026. With the conclusion of the local election cycles, the technical and legal barriers to releasing funds have been removed. However, no official announcement has been made. Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Is Your Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment Pending? Complete E-KYC Correction by March 31.

Beneficiaries are advised to monitor their bank SMS alerts and check their status on the official scheme portal. The funds will be transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to accounts that are successfully linked with Aadhaar and have completed the mandatory verification process.

The INR 3,000 and INR 4,500 Payout Scenarios

The amount credited to a beneficiary's account this month will depend on their previous payment history. For the majority of verified women who received their December installment, a INR 3,000 payment (INR 1,500 for January + INR 1,500 for February) is the anticipated total.

However, some women who faced earlier technical glitches during the November or December cycles may see a cumulative credit of up to INR 4,500. Authorities have previously indicated that all rightful dues will be cleared in a single lump sum once the beneficiary's data is corrected and approved in the system.

The "Ladki Bahin" initiative remains a critical pillar of social support in Maharashtra, targeting women aged 21 to 65 with an annual family income below INR 2.5 lakh. For many recipients, the monthly INR 1,500 stipend is essential for managing daily household expenses, healthcare, and education costs for children. The decision to provide a combined payout is seen as a necessary measure to compensate for the financial strain caused by the two-month hiatus.

