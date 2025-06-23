New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): A late-night accident in the Narela area of Delhi left three individuals injured when a car lost control and collided with a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler, in turn, crashed into an e-rickshaw.

According to the Delhi Police, "Last night, the Baleno car lost control and hit the bike, which then crashed into the e-rickshaw. Three people were injured in the accident, but they are out of danger."

Police have initiated a search to locate the driver, with investigations ongoing to determine the cause of the collision.

"After the accident, the driver of the Baleno fled the scene, leaving the car behind, and efforts are being made to locate him," Police said. (ANI)

