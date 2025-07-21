New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Monday said more than 30 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be inaugurated across the national capital by the end of this month, and 75 more by August.

A study is underway to identify and establish these centres at over 950 locations in the city, Singh said during a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 29 Lakh Electors Didn't Submit SIR Forms, 43 Lakh Not Found at Listed Addresses, Says ECI While Sharing Data With Parties.

The minister ordered identification of vacant spaces in community centres, banquet halls, market shops, polyclinics, and other unused government facilities for the expansion.

A total of 429 sites under the MCD have already been identified, with 98 getting the no-objection certificates.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

"The government is committed to setting up 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for every citizen of Delhi," the minister said, adding that rural clusters and under-served areas would be included in the roll-out.

The mandirs, or clinics, are a central government initiative, envisaged to deliver non-communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT, and mental health care.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)