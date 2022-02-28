New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has prosecuted 11,781 people for various violations, including for not wearing helmets, under a special drive carried out in the last six days, officials said on Monday.

The special drive was conducted from February 22 to 27 to make people aware about the importance of wearing helmet and also not commit the offence of triple riding, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said during the drive, 11,781 violators were prosecuted.

Of them, 8,285 were prosecuted for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet, and 727 for triple riding on two-wheelers, he said, adding that 2,769 violators -- both commercial and private riding four-wheelers and two-wheelers -- were prosecuted for over-speeding.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: India Opens New Route Through Moldova to Evacuate Its Citizens From Ukraine, Says MEA.

According to the senior officer, over the years, Delhi has seen a rapid growth in the number of vehicles registered.

The analysis of accident data shows that one of every three dead or injured are two-wheeler riders, the officer said.

"It is also seen that the share of two-wheelers as victims (fatalities and injuries) is gradually increasing," he said.

Further analyzing the data suggest that a number of people on two-wheelers do not use helmet and commit the offence of triple riding in Delhi, he said.

According to the data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, in 2020-2021, 458 fatal accidents involving scooters and motorcycles occurred as compared to 432 in 2020.

Also, 471 persons were killed in these accidents in 2021 as compared to 441 in 2020, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)