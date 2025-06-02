New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Monday due to exigencies in central part of the city, an official on Sunday said.

The traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on both carriageways and service roads near IP Marg, ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover, DDU Marg and BSZ Marg from W Point to A Point up to Delhi Gate, police said.

The commuters are urged to avoid these routes and opt for alternative roads, they said.

Parking will be permitted only in designated areas, the traffic police said in a statement.

