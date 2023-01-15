New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a transgender, Delhi police said on Sunday.

The victim transgender, identified as Pt Abhisekh Tomar alias Minal was allegedly stabbed to death on January 10. A case was registered at Sunlight Colony Police Station.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Former Village Sarpanch, Two Others Shot Dead in Bhind by Political Rivals, Hunt On for Accused (Watch Video).

The accused have been identified as Sonu Kumar and Himanshu Kumar.

They were arrested from their residence with the help of technical surveillance of CDRs and CCTV footage installed near the scene of the crime, officials said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Beheads Wife's Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Lonjo Village.

The police inspected the crime scene and exhibits were lifted from the spot.

"During the course of the investigation, two accused persons namely Sonu Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were arrested from their residence with the help of technical surveillance of CDRs and CCTV footage installed near the scene of the crime in a joint operation of the team of PS Sunlight Colony and Special staff of Southeast District," as per an official release.

According to police officials, the accused Himanshu was an old friend of the deceased Minal and he used to visit her flat at Hari Nagar, Ashram.

The deceased was demanding money from the accused Himanshu by threatening him in the name of disclosing their relationship to his father. Therefore, the accused Himanshu planned to terminate Minal, informed police officials.

The police said that the accused Himanshu convinced one of the employees working at his father's shop Sonu to commit this crime in lieu of giving him a good mobile phone.

"On 10/01/23, they both arrived at Minal's flat and stabbed her to death. Accused Himanshu is a student pursuing his graduation from the Open School of learning. Accused Sonu is working at the spares part shop of accused Himanshu's father," said Police Officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)