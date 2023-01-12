New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Special cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for their suspected association with anti-national elements and involvement in serious crime, officials said.

Officials said that the arrested accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh (29), a resident of Uttarakhand and Naushad (56), a resident of Delhi.

Also Read | Sex for Visa at Pakistan High Commission? Indian Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Two Embassy Officers.

The police also recovered three pistols with 22 live cartridges from their possession.

As per the police, the accused, Naushad was associated with the terrorist outfit 'Harkat-ul-Ansar'.

Also Read | Bombay High Court To Hear Actor Anushka Sharma's Plea Challenging Action Initiated by Sales Tax Department Against Her.

He is a convict in two cases of murder and has also undergone 10 years sentence in connection to a case of Explosive Act.

The second accused, Jagjit is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based in abroad. He is also a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttrakhand, the police statement said.

Earlier, a few people from Jahangirpuri were also rounded up for questioning in the matter.

The police said that the roles of some people came to the fore before January 26, and they were being interrogated.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other cases of crime, the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)