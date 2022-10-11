New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man following an argument over using a public toilet in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase I of Rs 856 Crore 'Mahakal Lok' Corridor in Ujjain (Watch Video).

The deceased was identified as Raja Babu, a resident of Satsang Colony in Ashok Vihar, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Babu had an argument with the accused living in the same locality over use of a public toilet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 15 School Children Injured As Van Overturns in Cuddalore.

"Babu was previously involved in criminal cases. He had threatened the two brothers with a surgical blade, after which they thrashed him and caused injuries to head and chest. Babu succumbed to injuries during treatment," Rangnani said.

A case was registered at Ashok Vihar police station and accused Mohit (19) and Sahil (22) have been arrested, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)