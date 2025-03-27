New Delhi ][India], March 27 (ANI): Two children aged 9-12 years old died after allegedly drowning in the Bawana Canal in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police, while sharing information on the incident, said, "Two minors drowned in Bawana Canal. Both were brothers. The body of 12-year-old boy has been recovered; the search is on for his 9-year-old younger brother."

The Bawana Canal refers to a sub-branch of the Munak Canal, which is a crucial source of water for Delhi, specifically the JJ Colony in Bawana, a northwest Delhi area, that was flooded after a breach in the canal.

Earlier, on March 22, a three-year-old boy died, allegedly by drowning in an open drain in Khajuri Khas, northeast Delhi, while he was playing outside his house, police said.

Police said they received a call from locals and sent a team for rescue, but the boy was declared dead at a hospital. (ANI)

