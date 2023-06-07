New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Two labourers died on Wednesday after they fell from the third floor of a building in the Gole Market area here, police said.

The incident took place when the labourers were doing some repair work on the third floor of a flat owned by the wife of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, they said.

The victims were identified as Banwari Lal, a native of Eta district in Uttar Pradesh, and Bharat Singh, a native of Atrauli in UP.

According to police, a PCR call was received where the caller said that two persons fell from the third floor during construction at Shyam Niwas, Gole Market.

While Banwari Lal was shifted to the RML Hospital, Bharat Singh was taken to the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital. Lal died during treatment, while Singh was declared brought dead at the LHMC hospital, police said.

During inquiry, it came to light that the third floor flat is owned by Anupama Saroj Singh, wife of Bhadauria, a police officer said, adding that the flat is rented out to M/s Kriya Communications Private Limited.

It has been learnt that the window eaves of the third floor were being repaired, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, they added.

