Pashchim Vihar (New Delhi) [India], January 13 (ANI): Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired shots in the air outside a gym in Pashchim Vihar East on Monday night, police said.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding the firing incident was received at around 11 pm. Upon reaching the spot, police found that the two motorcycle-borne men had fired two rounds in the air outside RK Fitness, located on the Outer Ring Road in Pashchim Vihar.

A case has been registered in connection with the firing, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on December 11, Delhi Police's team of special cell arrested three shooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang in an attempt to murder case, which occurred in the Bawana area.

According to the Delhi Police, the police also recovered various weapons, including a sophisticated pistol and three live cartridges, from each of the accused persons. Additionally, one stolen motorcycle has also been recovered from the accused. Vicky Haddal, a resident of Pooth Khurd, was operating the Himanshu Bhau gang from abroad.

Due to personal enmity, Haddal allegedly instructed the arrested accused to fire at Yamin Chandu, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, to avenge the murder of his uncle, Dharambir, who was earlier killed by Yamin Chandu's nephew, the police stated. On December 8, while Yamin Chandu was travelling towards Sultanpur Dabas, the accused were waiting near a community centre on a motorcycle.

They deliberately hit his scooty, causing him to fall, and then opened fire on him. However, Yamin escaped unhurt. Investigations later revealed that the accused had conducted a recce of the area a day before the incident. Subsequently, acting on specific information about the movement of shooters associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in the Rohini area, police apprehended three gang members, Punit, Aniket and Mohit on January 3.

The accused have been arrested in accordance with the law, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

