New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A 43-year-old Delhi Police head constable allegedly died by suicide at his home in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was posted at Dwarka South Police Station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Dwarka district, they said.

According to a suicide note left behind allegedly by Kumar, he was under debt, police said.

Kumar was on night duty and at around 6.20 am on Monday his family found him hanging from a ceiling fan at his home after which they made a PCR call, police said.

A police team which was sent to the spot shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

Kumar joined the Delhi Police force in 2003 and is survived by his wife and three daughters with whom he lived in Najafgarh, police said.

The body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem, they added.

