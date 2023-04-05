New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): On the occasion of the 60th National Maritime Day, Union Minster of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal flags off the 'Maritime Awareness Walkathon' in the national capital on Wednesday.

National Maritime Day was first celebrated on April 5, 1964. Since then every year this day is celebrated nationally.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister of Ports said, "On this special occasion, I salute the seafarers, Port workers and all those associated with the maritime sector for their determination and hard work. Your skill and efforts are key to the nation's growth."

Highlighting the importance of the maritime sector for India's economic growth he said," India with a coastline of more than 7,500 km is a global maritime powerhouse. Shipping is the lifeline and the route of the prosperity of the nation. In India's Amrit Kaal, shipping will open new boundaries to lead the building of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

"On April 5, 1919, for the first time, the Indian company Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited's S. S. A ship named Loyalty went from India to London to trade. In his memory, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrates 5th April every year as National Maritime Day," the minister further said.

National Maritime Day is dedicated to the celebration of the pivotal role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy and the role of India and its strategic location in global trade. (ANI)

