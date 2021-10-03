New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Delhi University (DU) on Friday announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses.

"There are few main points which we have to focus on. For the students who have applied this year in DU, firstly, whatever course they have taken in class 12th, the best three or four subjects are taken into consideration," said Prof Rajeev Gupta, Dean of student welfare and Chairman of admission.

"Secondly, we see how many students are at the high end in their best 3-4 subjects. Thirdly, according to the last year cut off percentage, how many students had taken admission. Was there over admission or under admission," added Gupta.

Gupta stated, "The way the cut off list is declared in Delhi University is about demand and supply. This year, as in many boards examinations were not conducted and the schools have extrapolated the results of students based on the internal examinations they have conducted.

"Students have done good in their internal assessment examination and that is why they have got great results. As the result that has come is great and students have scored well then it is natural that the cut off is high as more students have a high percentage, he added.

According to the notification issued by the Delhi University, five cut off lists would be out. Subsequently, two other cut off lists--Special cut off list and Special Drive--would be out.

The special cut off list would be for those students who could not take admission or be unable to apply due to certain reasons. While, the special drive would be for the reserve category students particularly SC/ST, OBC, PWD.

"So, till now we have planned 5+2 cut off lists," he added.

Under Delhi University, there are 90 colleges. Around 70,000 seats are there for undergraduate students. So far, Four lakh registrations have taken place. Out of the four lakh, three lakh are paid registration, he further said. (ANI)

