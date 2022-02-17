New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Colleges of the University of Delhi reopen for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses from today with all the COVID guidelines after two years of complete offline mode.

As per the directive of the university, colleges have to go completely offline from today.

Aditi, a 2nd-year student of Gargi College, while speaking to ANI said, "I am feeling very excited and nervous at the same time because I will make new friends, meet new people. Since I have joined the college, today will be the first day when I will be attending the class offline. It feels very weird that I am going to meet my classmates for the first time after interacting with them virtually. My parents have advised me to wear the mask all the time and sanitize my hands."

Tisha, another 2nd-year student of Gargi college, said, "I am quite excited but I am worried as well. Even my mother cautioned me for everything because the colleges have opened with full capacity. In my class, there are about 70 students, but the sitting arrangement is actually for 50-55 students only. So, 5-6 students are sitting on a single bench and it's hard to follow social-distancing norms."

Prof. Dr Promila Kumar, Principal of Gargi College, said, "I think I am more excited than my students as life is back to college and I can see vibrant faces around me, colourful environment."

"The students were losing a lot. College is an important part of their life which they were missing while sitting at home. Now they will also gain a lot in the college" he added.

"As far as the hybrid model is concerned, we are not so well equipped that each class can manage teaching in hybrid mode. But, I have asked my teachers if they can help the students by taking online classes or by giving them extra time or sharing their recorded lectures, PPTs to help them" Kumar added.

Kumar further added that for the past week, preparations in the college have been done for the benefit of the students. All the rooms were sanitized already. The canteen which was locked for two years has been whitewashed and cleaned. The Book shop is open. The sanitisers are placed at various spots of the college. We are putting on some extra masks if somebody is not getting the mask. The temperature check is already there at the gate. We are following all the COVID protocols and a recorded message at fixed intervals will be played telling the student to follow the protocols. (ANI)

