New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The voter turnout for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls for 12 vacant wards was at 21.84 per cent as of 1:30 pm, the State Election Commission said.

Sangam Vihar-A ward recorded the highest voter turnout at 29.48 per cent, while Greater Kailash recorded the lowest at 13.92 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Aya Nagar Over 'Family Enmity' (Watch Video).

The total votes cast include 89,242 (23.77 per cent) by men and 63,539 (19.60 per cent) by women, while only 7 (13.46 per cent) of the total 52 third-gender voters in the 12 wards have participated in the polling.

The 12 wards undergoing polling include Shalimar Bagh-B (Women), Mundka (General), Ashok Vihar (Women), Chandani Chowk (General), Chandani Mahal (General), Dwarka-B (Women), Dichaon Kalan (Women), Naraina (General), Sangam Vihar-A (General), Dakshin Puri (Scheduled Caste) Greater Kailash (Women), and Vinod Nagar (General).

Also Read | 'Belong to Nation and Countrymen': PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's Key Nov Achievements in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cast her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls at a polling booth in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, AP Block, Shalimar Bagh.

Speaking to reporters, Rekha Gupta urged residents to cast their vote, stressing the importance of participation in strengthening democracy.

"Bypolls are being held on 12 seats, and people are showering the BJP candidates with great love and support. I want to urge everyone to use their right and cast their vote. Voting percentage must be good," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"My only request to the voters of these 12 wards is that they use their vote correctly because through this vote alone will they be able to choose the right representative for Delhi," she told reporters.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to voters to participate in the bypolls.

"Today, voting is taking place in Delhi for the municipal corporation by-elections. I humbly appeal to all voters in the wards where voting is happening to definitely use their vote," Kejriwal wrote on X.

The MCD bypolls are witnessing a triangular contest among the BJP, Congress, and the AAP. This is the first electoral test for the ruling BJP, which gained a mandate in the Assembly election, while AAP is looking to strengthen itself in the MCD after the loss in the Legislative Assembly.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)