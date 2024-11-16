New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): With colder winds, the temperature dropped in the city on Saturday. The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. was 15.3 degrees Celsius.

The temperature fell by almost -0.3 degrees in the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, the city was layered by a dense layer of smog for the fourth consecutive day and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 406 as of 8 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Drone visuals taken at 6.45 am show a blanket of smog covering the entire area near All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Smog also engulfed the area near Pragati Maidan as the pollution levels continued to remain high. The AQI at Pragati Maidan and surrounding areas including ITO was recorded at 357 this morning, which is categorised as 'very poor.'

The area around Kalindi Kunj also remained covered in smog with AQI in the severe category. High-rise buildings in the area were engulfed in smog, reducing their visibility to the bare eye.

Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan shot at 7.15 am also show smog enveloping the capital city.

The AQI for Alipur was recorded at 435, Bawana at 438, CRRI Mathura Road at 424, DTU at 383, Dwarka Sector-8 at 415, ITO at 397, Jahangirpuri at 445, Lodhi Road at 351, Mundka at 423, Narela 449, North Campus at 436, Punjabi bagh at 425, RK Puram at 401, Shadipur at 454 and Wazipur at 441, according to SAFAR-India.

Meanwhile, toxic foam primarily caused by untreated industrial effluents, sewage discharge, and high phosphate levels from detergents, was observed in sections of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage. (ANI)

