Match 8 of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will see the second-placed Scotland women's national cricket team in action, as they clash against the fourth-placed West Indies women's national cricket team on April 14. The PAK-W vs WI-W CWC Qualifier match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and has a scheduled start time of 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, live telecast viewing options of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner for TV. However, online streaming viewing options for the PAK-W vs WI-W CWC Qualifier match will be available on FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier for INR 69 on the FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team

