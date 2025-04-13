Dubai, Apr 13 (PTI) The ICC on Sunday announced the formation of a dedicated task force to support displaced Afghan women cricketers, many of whom are now living in exile in Australia, and for this the game's apex body has collaborated with BCCI and cricket boards of England and Australia.

In a landmark initiative, the ICC has joined hands with the sport's three most influential boards -- BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA) to "assist these talented athletes in both their cricketing and personal development journeys".

As part of the initiative, the ICC will establish a dedicated fund to provide direct monetary assistance, ensuring these cricketers have the resources they need to continue pursuing the game they love.

This will be complemented by a robust high-performance programme offering advanced coaching, world-class facilities, and tailored mentorship to help them reach their full potential, the ICC said in a press release.

Commenting on the initiative, ICC chairman Jay Shah said: "At the International Cricket Council, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances.

"In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport.

"This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket's global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope."

The ICC believes this initiative will not only help preserve the sporting careers of Afghan women cricketers but also reinforce the sport's role as a unifying force that transcends borders and adversity.

Women in Afghanistan have been banned from sports since Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch, an NGO, had called on the ICC to suspend Afghanistan's membership and ban the Taliban-run nation from competing in international cricket.

Given that Afghanistan are ICC Full Members, and that one of the conditions of that status is to have a women's side, there has been debate over whether or not to sanction the Afghanistan's men's team.

Last year, former members of the Afghanistan women's national team had written to the ICC asking to be recognised as a refugee team.

In addition to the above initiative, the board also approved the consolidated ICC Group audited financial statements for the year ended 2024.

