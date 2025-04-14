Vishu 2025 witnessed the release of three major Malayalam films at the Kerala box office: Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis and starring Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon; Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman and starring Naslen and Ganapathi; and Maranamass, directed by Sivaprasad with Basil Joseph and Siju Sunny in the lead. All three films hit theatres on April 10, 2025 - a day that also saw the release of Ajith Kumar’s Tamil entertainer Good Bad Ugly in Kerala. Vishu 2025 Box Office: Mammootty’s ‘Bazooka’, Naslen’s ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ or Basil Joseph’s ‘Maranamass’ – Which Malayalam Movie Had Best Opening Day Collection? Find Out!

As expected, Bazooka took the lead on its opening day, followed by Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass. However, by the end of the first weekend, the tide had turned - albeit in a way that was anticipated by many.

'Bazooka' vs 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' vs 'Maranamass'

By the end of the opening weekend, Bazooka had lost its initial lead, with Alappuzha Gymkhana racing ahead to claim the top spot. Even Maranamass performed reasonably well over its four-day debut, despite finishing in third place.

Here’s how the first weekend box office collections (India) for the Vishu 2025 Malayalam releases stack up:

1. Alappuzha Gymkhana – INR 12.61 crore

2. Bazooka – INR 9.18 crore

3. Maranamass – INR 6.14 crore

On the global front, Bazooka managed a slight edge over Alappuzha Gymkhana, grossing INR 14.5 crore worldwide compared to the latter’s INR 14 crore.

How Did 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' Overtake 'Bazooka'?

Mammootty’s superstar power gave Bazooka a solid start at the box office, bolstered by its genre - investigative thrillers have had decent traction lately, as seen with Rekhachitram and Officer on Duty earlier this year. However, the film was met with largely negative reviews, and audience feedback was similarly underwhelming. ‘Bazooka’ Movie Review: All Flash, No Bang in This Messily Edited Mammootty Thriller!

Watch the Trailer of 'Bazooka':

Alappuzha Gymkhana, in contrast, enjoyed significantly more positive reviews and stronger word-of-mouth. Naslen’s growing popularity - especially after the 2024 hit Premalu - made the film a draw for younger and family audiences. The film also carried a light-hearted vibe reminiscent of Premalu, which worked in its favour. ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ Movie Review: Naslen’s Sports-Comedy Floats Like a Butterfly and Punches With Humour and Charm.

Watch the Trailer of 'Alappuzha Gymkhana':

Add to that Vishnu Vijay’s catchy music, the vibrant picturisation of the songs, and a well-cut trailer, and it’s easy to see why the film caught on. With Bazooka losing steam, Alappuzha Gymkhana seized the opportunity to surge ahead.

Watch the Trailer of 'Maranamass':

As for Maranamass, despite having the lowest domestic collections of the three, the black comedy also had the least screen count among the three movies. Like Alappuzha Gymkhana, it received favourable reviews and strong word-of-mouth, and its day-by-day performance has shown a promising upward trend.

