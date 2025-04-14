Sam Altman-run OpenAI is reportedly planning to launch various new models this week. ChatGPT-developer is expected to introduce its latest models, including Full o3, o4-mini, GPT 4.1, GPT 4.1 nano and GPT 4.1 mini models. These new AI models from OpenAI will perform than models. OpenAI has recently gained millions of users with the introduction of its image generation capabilites. Google TxGemma: Tech Giant Launches New AI Models Designed for Healthcare and Drug Development, Build on Top of Gemma and Gemini.

OpenAI Launching New Models This Week

BREAKING 🚨: OpenAI is preparing to launch several new models this week: - Full o3, - o4-mini, - GPT-4.1, 4.1 nano, 4.1 mini As model cards have been updated recently on the website Image by @MeetPatelTech https://t.co/iYj3QPapPv pic.twitter.com/q5vyF6ZVuy — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 14, 2025

