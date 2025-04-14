A LinkedIn post by Dr Rakesh Garg has brought to light a glaring price disparity in the Indian pharmaceutical market, where two identical medicines—Shelcal HD and Cipcal HD—are being sold at significantly different prices despite having the same composition and being manufactured by the same company. Both drugs are calcium and Vitamin D3 supplements produced by Pure and Cure Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. in Uttarakhand. While Shelcal HD, marketed by Torrent Pharma, is priced at INR 150, Cipcal HD, marketed by Cipla, is sold for INR 104—a nearly 50% difference for the same product. Dr Garg questioned the logic behind such pricing, comparing it to paying more for a Coca-Cola just because it’s being sold under a different brand name. “Why should patients be forced to pay extra for the same medicine just because of a prescription?” he asked, underlining how branding and marketing influence drug prices even in the case of generics. He further criticised the government’s failure to regulate such practices and called for an open, competitive market to ensure affordability. Dr Garg stressed that he bought Cipcal at INBR 30 many times in the past. What Is Kamagra? Is It Stronger Than Viagra? Side Effects, Tablet Uses and Other Details To Know About the Unlicensed ‘Indian’ Ed Treatment Tablet.

Doctor Rakesh Garg Slams Pharma Brands for Overcharging Patients for Drugs Manufactured by Same Company

