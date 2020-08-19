New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Delhiites woke up to light spells of rain on Wednesday morning bringing down the temperature to 28-degree Celcius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut and few places of Entire Delhi during the next 2 hours.

"Thunderstorm with Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sambhal, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Baraut, Bagpat, Khatoli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut, Khurja, few places of Entire Delhi during next 2 hours," Regional Weather forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi tweeted. (ANI)

