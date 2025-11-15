India Gate seems to disappear behind a layer of smog this morning. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi woke up to dense smog on Saturday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 386 at 8 am, falling under the 'very poor' category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

India Gate was barely visible this morning, shrouded by a thick layer of smog, as the air quality in the national capital remained hazardous. The toxic air persisted a day after Delhi recorded an AQI of 397, also in the 'very poor' range.

Also Read | Srinagar Blast: Massive Explosion at Nowgam Police Station As Explosives Detonate; Casualties Feared, Terror Angle Ruled Out (Watch Videos).

According to CPCB readings, several areas in the city witnessed alarming pollution levels. Ashok Vihar reported an AQI of 415, Bawana 441, Burari Crossing 383, CRRI Mathura Road 365, Chandni Chowk 419, Dwarka Sector-8 393, ITO 418, Jahangirpuri 422, JLN Stadium 389, Mundka 426, Najafgarh 385, Narela 418, Patparganj 399, Punjabi Bagh 405, RK Puram 406, Rohini 423, Siri Fort 495, Sonia Vihar 410, Vivek Vihar 418 and Wazirpur 447. Most of these locations fell under the 'very poor' or 'severe' categories.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, November 15? Check Details.

With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region. The measures aim to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement and industrial operations.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the measures taken to curb stubble burning, which contributes to the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran ordered, "We direct the state of Punjab and Haryana to file a report on what steps are being taken to curb stubble burning."

An advocate in the case told the bench that while the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) GRAP-III, the situation demanded the implementation of GRAP-IV instead.

Under GRAP-III, curbs include a ban on most non-essential construction activities, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, suspension of classes for students up to Class 5 with a shift to hybrid or online learning, curbs on industrial operations dependent on non-clean fuel, and a ban on non-emergency diesel generator sets.

The plan also restricts industrial activity at non-clean fuel facilities and bans non-emergency diesel generator sets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)