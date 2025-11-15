Mumbai, November 15: Is November 15 a bank holiday? Many people are looking online to know whether November 15, the third Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. People across the country are curious to know if banks are open or closed today (Saturday), as the general perception is that banks stay shut for business every Saturday. It's essential to be aware of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar to plan bank visits and complete pending financial transactions.

According to the RBI's holiday list for November 2025, banks will remain closed for a total of 11 days, including regional and national holidays. Besides, RBI said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Scroll below to know if November 15, the third Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not and whether banks are open or closed today. Bank Holidays in November 2025: From Kannada Rajyothsava to Wangala Festival, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 10 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is November 15 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

As per the RBI's November bank holiday list, November 15 is not a bank holiday. Wonder why? That's because November 15 falls on a third Saturday, and banks are shut only on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. This means all public and private banks will remain open on Saturday, November 15, nationwide, as it is the third Saturday of the month. In simple terms, physical banking will remain operational on Saturday.

List of RBI-Designated Bank Holidays in November 2025

November 1 – Karnataka Rajyotsava / Igas-Bagwal:

In honour of Karnataka Rajyotsava, which marks the creation of the state, Karnataka banks will close on this day. 11 days after Diwali, Uttarakhand will celebrate 'Igas-Bagwal', a regional festival, on the same day.

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima:

Banks will close on Guru Nanak Jayanti, the anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth, in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and others. Additionally, Kartika Purnima, which is celebrated in different places, falls on the same day. Did Reserve Bank of India Direct All Banks To Migrate to the '.bank.in' Domain? PIB Fact Check Reveals Claim Is True.

November 7 – Wangala Festival (Meghalaya):

The Wangala festival, also known as the "Hundred Drums Festival," is a colourful harvest celebration of the Garo tribe that will cause banks in Meghalaya to close.

November 8 – Kanaka Dasa Jayanti (Karnataka):

On the anniversary of the saint-poet Kanaka Dasa's birth, Karnataka will observe a bank holiday. This falls on the second Saturday, which is a standard day when banks are closed.

November 11 – Lhabab Duchen (Sikkim):

For the important Buddhist holiday of Lhabab Duchen, which honours the descent of Lord Buddha from heaven, banks in Sikkim will be closed.

Unless instructed otherwise for technical or other reasons, customers can still access online or mobile banking services on national holidays. ATMs are available for withdrawals as normal in case of financial emergencies. To make payments, people can also use UPI and the app for their own bank. Digital banking guarantees that your transactions stay seamless, even though bank holidays may momentarily impact branch operations.

