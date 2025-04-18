New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A notorious criminal was injured in a police encounter in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday morning, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-I Dwarka Nishant Gupta.

The accused, Akshay alias Golu, was shot in the foot during a brief exchange of fire with the police.

"On April 17, we received a PCR call at 1.45 am in which the complainant said that someone beat him and snatched his motorcycle," said ADCP Gupta.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area, where the complainant identified the accused. Gupta said the man was recognised by officers as a known Bad Character (BC) of the Najafgarh area.

"Our team recognised him as a BC (Bad Character) of the Najafgarh area, Akshay alias Golu. We registered a case and formed various teams to catch him," he said.

However, Akshay was not found at his residence. Based on further inputs, police suspected he would appear on Nala Road in the early hours.

"We got information that he may come to the Nala road during the night. We saw him at 5 am on the same bike which he had snatched. When stopped by the police, he started firing at the police team," Gupta added.

In response, police returned fire, injuring Akshay in the left foot. "He was shot in the left foot during retaliatory fire by the police. He is admitted to the hospital for treatment," Gupta said.

According to police records, the accused has 13 cases registered against him.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, Rohini District Police registered multiple cases and made over 300 arrests from April 1 to April 15, 2025, as part of a 15-day special drive against organised crime and street criminals.

During the period, police registered 48 cases under the Excise Act, 54 under the Gambling Act, and seven under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A total of 52 persons were arrested in Excise Act cases, 126 in Gambling Act cases, and nine in NDPS Act cases.

The operation led to the seizure of Rs 102,580 in cash, 11,144 quarters of illicit liquor, and 227 bottles of beer.

Additionally, 276.2 grams of smack and 394.78 grams of ganja were also recovered.

In efforts targeting street crime, police arrested nine individuals involved in robbery and 10 in snatching cases.

Another 45 persons were arrested in connection with burglary and theft. Police also registered 28 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 29 individuals for illegal possession of arms. Recovered items included 5 country-made pistols and knives.

As part of preventive actions, 16 history sheets were initiated and 13 externment proceedings were started. Authorities also verified 148 known robbers and snatchers.

23 individuals were arrested in a cybercrime enforcement. During the drive, one case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was also registered.

The police stated that the operation was focused on maintaining law and order in the district. (ANI)

