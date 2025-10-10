New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a Prosecution sanction against AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan in a money laundering case linked with Delhi Waqf Board. The ED informed the Delhi High Court on Friday.

The Delhi High Court directed the trial court to consider the application of the ED to take the sanction on record. On November 14, the Rouse Avenue court had declined Cognisance against AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan in the absence of a Prosecution sanction against him.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 20-Year-Old Female Student Found Dead by Hanging at Her Residence in Lalaguda Area; Family Alleges Harassment Over Love Affairs by Volleyball Coach.

The agency in February 2025 had approached the High Court for a direction to the trial court to take the Prosecution sanction on record, as the proceedings before the trial court had been stayed by the High Court on February 13, 2025. In view of the same, the trial court had refused the said application.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja directed the trial court to consider the application of ED as per merit.

Also Read | Did Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Admit Pakistan Knew Indian Army Positions via Chinese Satellites? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles.

However, the High Court rejected an application of ED seeking an early hearing of the revision before the High Court. Matter is listed for hearing on December 18 before the High Court.

The ED had challenged the non-taking of cognisance by the special judge. This case is related to alleged Money Laundering in the Purchase of a property worth Rs 36 crores.

Special Judge Jitendra had declined Cognisance in the absence of a Sanction to prosecute him. The court had directed his release on a bond of Rs one lakh and one surety in the like amount.

ED had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Amanat Ullah Khan and Mariam Siddiqui on October 29, 2024. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2, 2024. Mariam Siddiqui was charge sheeted without arrest. The court had said that there was sufficient evidence against him. But there is no sanction to prosecute him. The court had therefore declined cognisance.

The court also said that there is no evidence against Mariam Siddiqui. She was discharged. The supplementary charge sheet named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan and Mariam Siddiqui.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had informed the court that the proceeds of crime were invested in property, which was purchased in the name of Amanatullah Khan's second wife, Mariam Siddiqui. The ED alleged that a property worth Rs. 36 crore was acquired in Okhla under Khan's direction, with Rs. 27 crore paid in cash.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh had questioned the ED about how Amanatullah Khan was connected to the money laundering offence. In response, the ED cited a diary and WhatsApp chats, pointing out that Khan's name appeared multiple times in the diary, written by Kausar Imam Siddiqui, along with matching financial transactions. The ED also referred to messages stating, "Netaji ko paisa pahuncha diya," and noted that the transaction on the same day corresponded with this message.

The ED had further stated that Amanatullah Khan, who served as the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board from 2016 to 2023, had tampered with his mobile phone during a search on October 10, 2023, deleting crucial data from the device.

The agency had filed a 110-page supplementary chargesheet in the case, which also named Mariam Siddiqui as an accused. However, Siddiqui was not arrested by the ED. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)