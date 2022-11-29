New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A woman beat up a man with slippers on the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program in the Chattarpur area on Tuesday.

As per the visuals, the woman climbed onto the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues.

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic. The woman then started hitting the man with a slipper while several others came on the stage to move the woman away.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

