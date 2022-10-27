New Delhi, October 27: In an unfortunate incident, a woman in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi died after she fell off a rickshaw while resisting an attempt by scooty-borne miscreants to snatch away her bag. Delhi Shocker: Irate Man Shoots Four Neighbours for Setting Off Firecrackers in Keshav Puram; Arrested.

The incident of snatching was reported on Wednesday, Delhi Police said. Initial investigation revealed that the woman was going by rickshaw when the miscreants coming on a scooter tried to snatch the woman's bag. In reaction, the woman while protesting the thieves fell down from the rickshaw. Delhi Shocker: Neighbour Shoots at Man Over Parking Row in Vikas Nagar; Arrested.

The woman was the accused and was taken to a hospital where she succumbed. Delhi Police said many teams have been formed and soon they would be arrested.

