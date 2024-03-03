New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme, Programme Centres and Resource Partners (EIACP PC-RP) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change celebrated World Wildlife Day, 2024 on Sunday by organising various activities at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, one of the places blessed with rich biodiversity, focusing on Mission LiFE, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a press release.

World Wildlife Day (WWD) is celebrated every year on March 3 to celebrate wild animals and plants. Every year, we recognise the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people and the planet.

The theme for this year is Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation.

World Wildlife Day 2024 is a platform for intergenerational exchange and youth empowerment through art, presentations and conversations on the opportunities ahead for our shared sustainable future in digital wildlife conservation.

"This day offered a jumping-off point for exploring what digital innovations are available now, what intersectional discrepancies we are facing and how we want our digital connectivity to evolve for all people and planet. Technological innovation has made research, communication, tracking, DNA analysis and many other aspects of wildlife conservation easier, more efficient and accurate," the ministry further said.

The ministry further said that the people are in the midst of a global digital revolution that is breaking down barriers to people-centred digital governance and equal opportunities for all to unleash the power of digital transformation.

The 'digital divide' is slowly narrowing, with better connectivity and Internet access reaching 66 percent of our global population.

The event organised at Okhla Bird Sanctuary witnessed the presence of youth that included school and college students and public participation as well.

Pramod Kumar Divisional Forest Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh was the chief guest for the event and Amit Gupta, Range Forest Officer, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Guest of Honor increased the enthusiasm of the children and were a motivation for them.

They also gave lectures on various topics related to wildlife. Dr G Areendran, Coordinator, WWF EIACP PC-RP India also was a part of the event and shared his expertise on various topics with the participants. The activities organised were an eco-trail, poster making and on-spot hand and face painting focused on the theme of WWD 2024. The event witnessed a total participation of approximately 150 people. (ANI)

