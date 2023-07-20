New Delhi [India], 20 July (ANI): A 24-year-old man died of electrocution while using a treadmill in a gym in Rohini's Sector-15 area, police said on Thursday.

"A 24-year-old man, identified as Saksham died due to electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym in Sector 15 Rohini on 18th July. Case registered. During the investigation, the alleged person is apprehended in the case. Further investigation is underway," read the Delhi Police statement.

Also Read | Ram Rahim Released From Jail: Self-Styled Godman and Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Now Gets Regular Parole of 30 Days (Watch Video).

The alleged incident happened at the Gymplex fitness zone where Saksham Kurthi died due to electrocution while using a treadmill in the gym.

As per information, the 24 years old, Saksham Kurthi was a resident of Rohini and an employee in a Gurugram-based company. He was taken to the BSA Hospital after he was electrocuted, where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Granted Bail: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to WFI Chief Accused of Sexually Harassing Women Wrestlers.

In the initial enquiry, the postmortem has been conducted at the hospital, revealing the reason for death, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged and the case has also been registered under section 287/304A of IPC against the gym owner.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)