New Delhi, December 14: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continued to be in the 'poor category' on Saturday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, the AQI was measured at 212 at 7 am in Delhi on Saturday. On Friday, it was measured at 277.

In Delhi's Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 205,249, 278 and 168, respectively. In Dwarka Sec 8 AQI was recorded at 212, Nehru Nagar at 247, IGI Airport (T3) at 247, Rohini at 253, Pusa at 242 and Mundka at 264. Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage-4 Restrictions To Come Into Force From November 18 As Air Quality Worsens in Delhi-NCR; Check Details.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi at 5.30 am on Saturday was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius,

Several homeless people continued to take refuge at night shelters. According to officials, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy reported that temperatures in the national capital rose by around 4-5 degrees Celsius on Friday, a day after Delhi experienced cold wave conditions. Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Blanket of Smog Covers City and Surrounding Areas As AQI Remains in the ‘Severe’ Category (Watch Videos).

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its coldest December morning, with minimum temperatures plunging to 4.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 23 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The IMD attributed the sudden temperature drop to a western disturbance and predicted that minimum temperatures would stabilise around 8-9 degrees Celsius over the next five to seven days.

"The sudden dip in temperatures was due to the western disturbance, causing a 4-5 degree Celsius drop. Delhi experienced cold wave conditions yesterday. However, temperatures have risen by around 4-5 degrees Celsius today. Minimum temperatures will remain in the range of 8-9 degrees Celsius for the next five to seven days, while maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 22-24 degrees Celsius," Sen said.

She further noted that fog conditions are likely to persist in northwest India. "In addition, we expect fog conditions to develop in eastern Uttar Pradesh on the 16th and 17th. Fog is also anticipated to persist across northwest India. Meanwhile, southern Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are likely to receive very heavy rainfall, between 12-20 centimetres. Northeast India is also experiencing fog conditions," the IMD official added.

