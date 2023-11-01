New Delhi, November 1: Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an AQI of 372 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 85 per cent. The weather office has predicted a clear sky during the day. Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR Grapple With ‘Very Poor to Poor’ Air Quality Despite 15-Point Plan; AQI in National Capital at 309 (Watch Video).

Delhi Air Pollution

#WATCH | Light haze envelops Kartavya Path as overall air quality is in 'Very Poor' category in Delhi A morning walker says, "Since October, the air quality has worsened. I experience slight discomfort due to pollution during this period in the city." pic.twitter.com/Efgp0ioj3w — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in many parts of Delhi such as Anand Vihar, Bawana and Rohini has entered the "severe" category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

