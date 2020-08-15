New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday reported 1,276 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital's coronavirus count to 1,51,928, said the Delhi Health Department.

As per the bulletin, there are 11,489 active cases in the national capital,

1,143 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated on Saturday, taking the cumulative to 1,36,251.

10 deaths were reported in Delhi on Saturday due to COVID-19, taking the fatalities due to coronavirus to 4,188.

The recovery rate from COVID-19 in the national capital stands at 89.68 per cent while the death rate stands at 2.75 per cent.

5667 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12604 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. So far, 12,91,411 tests have been conducted. The number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 67,969, the Delhi Health Department further informed.

With an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in the country crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,26,193, including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged and migrated, and 49,036 deaths. (ANI)

