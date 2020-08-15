Moments after former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from the cricket, middle-order batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from all international formats of the game. The southpaw announced his retirement on his Instagram handle like Dhoni. Raina made his ODI debut in July 2005 against Sri Lanka at the age of 19. Several political leaders, including ex-Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Raina, in his Instagram post, said, “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!” The former India Cricketer played 226 ODIs, 19 Tests and 78 T20Is.

Suresh Raina's Post:

Here Are Some Of the Political Reactions:

Mumbai MLA Zeeshan Siddique called it "Sad day for Indian cricket"

Even #SureshRaina announces his retirement after #MSDhoni . Raina is just 33, why so early? Sad day for indian cricket! pic.twitter.com/7CQw9dfhXe — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) August 15, 2020

Former Gujarat BJP Chief Jitu Vaghani thanked Raina for his contribution to the Indian cricket:

A journey that had many wonderful moments and many wonderful victories. Two of the most prolific batsmen of India decided to hang their boots together. Thank you #MSDhoni and #SureshRaina. 🇮🇳 @ImRaina @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/3xmD7aA2sR — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) August 15, 2020

Jaunpur MLA Dinesh Chaudhary tweeted, "Farewell #MSDhoni #SureshRaina"

Reacting on Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni's retirement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted, "The partnership will continue beyond the 22-yards pitch."

Notably, Dhoni and Raina also play for Chennai Super Kings in the India Premier League (IPL). Thought both these cricking legends announced their retirement from the International crickets, fans will be looking forward to seeing them in action during the IPL 2020.

