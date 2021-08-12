New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi's Rohini conducted its first Narco analysis test and has become the first hospital in north India to provide the facility for such tests.

The testing will be done every Monday with one patient as per the present capacity. The testing capacity might be increased with time.

Dr Naveen Kumar, Nodal officer for Narco test at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital told ANI, "Process of narco analysis involves giving an anaesthetic injection to the subject and put the subject in a trance like state. It is assumed that in this condition when any question is asked by the integrator, the subject is not able to lie.

Dr Kumar explained that the word 'Narco' means anaesthesia and analysis means examination. That means examination with anaesthesia. This particular type of interrogation is common and was being used for hundred years back for the first time, he said.

The narco test facility that was housed in this hospital comes under the jurisdiction of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini.

Being a designated COVID-19 Hospital, the stipulated time to establish this facility was delayed due to coronavirus that struck the country last year.

"The process started in 2019 under the direction of Delhi High Court and still got delayed because of Covid waves. Finally, now when the cases are low the establishment was completed," said Dr Kumar.

The timespan of narco analysis depends upon the interrogation.

"It's the first in the whole of North India. We look forward to helping the agencies more. So far one case was conducted. Right now we have fixed every Monday for the process," the doctor said.

Narco analysis involves injecting a drug named sodium pentothal which induces a hypnotic or sedated state in which the person's imagination is neutralised and he or she is expected to divulge true information. During the test, questions are asked and responses are recorded on camera. (ANI)

