New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that Delhi's first fully automated tower car parking at Green Park was inaugurated on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the SDMC said that Union Power Minister R.K Singh and LG Delhi Anil Baijal along with BJP Delhi President, LOP Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mayor and Commissioner SDMC today inaugurated Delhi's first fully automated tower car parking at Green Park.

Speaking on this occasion R.K Singh congratulated SDMC and expressed confidence that the Tower Parking Project will certainly contain pollution in the area. (ANI)

