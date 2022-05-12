Delhi's peak power demand in May did not cross the 6,000 MW mark in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, it had crossed the 6,000 MW mark only on three occasions - May 29 (6,020 MW), May 30 (6,240 MW) and May 31 (6,461 MW).

The officials said increased use of airconditioners, coolers and fans are the main reason behind Delhi's power load. According to estimates, almost around 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load.

With an early onset of summer in April, the peak power demand had been higher on 100 per cent of the corresponding days vis a-vis that of April 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The city's peak power demand had breached the 7,000 MW-mark for the first time -- peaking at 7,016 MW -- in 2018. The discoms have estimated that the peak power demand may go as high as 8,200 MW this summer.

