New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) With the national capital's peak demand pegged at 8,100 MW this summer, Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Tuesday suggested that discoms tie-up for additional power with generation companies.

The peak power demand of Delhi was 7,695 MW last summer and it might reach 8,100 MW this year, officials informed the power minister in a meeting to review the summer action plan for uninterrupted electricity supply.

"The Delhi government is ready to meet this demand with the 'Zero Power Cut' policy. Keeping in view the increasing demand, all discoms should tie-up additional power with power companies," she said.

The minister also asked the discoms to upgrade and maintain power substations and power lines.

BSES discoms are geared-up to ensure reliable power supply to meet demand of its over 48 lakh consumers in south, west, east and central Delhi during the summer months, said a company spokesperson.

The arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements with other states. The BSES discoms -- BRPL and BYPL -- will get up to 630 MW of power through banking arrangements, he said.

Over 1,500 MW of green power will play an important role in boosting supply this summer. The green power bouquet will comprise 486 MW of wind power, 40 MW from waste-to energy and 130 MW of roof-top solar installed on roof-tops in south, west, east and central Delhi, the spokesperson said.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) official said the company expects the peak load to touch 2320 MW in its distribution area.

"Adequate power arrangements of up to 2,500 MW (along with contingency planning) through long-term, medium-term and short-term arrangements have been put in place," she said.

Last year, during the summer the demand peaked to 2,028 MW in TPDDL's area in north Delhi.

The company is also using advanced techniques and methods such as 'bilateral agreements, reserve shutdown and power exchange to meet the demand. In case of any unforeseeable contingency, the company will buy short-term power from the exchange, the official added.

