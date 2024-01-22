New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The unrelenting cold conditions in Delhi pushed the city's peak winter power demand to its highest-ever level of 5,816 megawatts (MW) on Monday morning, discom officials said.

The previous 'winter' records in Delhi were 5,798 MW on January 19, 5,726 MW on January 17 and 5,701 MW on January 12. The discoms had estimated the peak power demand in Delhi to be 5,760 MW.

The power demand reached 5,816 MG at 10.52 am on Monday, according to the city.

This is the sixth time in January this year that Delhi's winter power demand has surpassed last year's peak of 5,526 MW recorded on January 6, 2023, the officials said.

A BSES spokesperson said the discoms of the company – BRPL and BYPL – met the peak power demand of 2,526 MW and 1,209 MW respectively on the day without any glitches.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) met the highest winter peak power demand of 1,826 MW in its distribution area of North Delhi, a company spokesperson said.

So far this month, the peak power demand of Delhi has remained over 5,000 MW, barring one day, the officials said.

The BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure reliable power supply for its nearly 50 lakh consumers and around 2 crore residents during the winter months, its spokesperson said.

Apart from long-term agreements from power plants, over 2,000 MW of green power is playing a significant role in ensuring reliable power supply to consumers, the spokesperson said.

Advanced load forecasting through a mix of advanced statistical forecasting models using complex algorithms, combined with state-of-the-art weather forecasting solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, helps BSES discoms meet the power demand of Delhi, he added.

