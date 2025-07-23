Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the West Bengal government to establish a separate Election Department, completely delinked from any other department of the government, citing the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) current lack of financial and administrative autonomy.

In the letter sent by ECI Under Secretary Ashutosh M. to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, on Tuesday, the ECI said, "The Commission has noted lack of financial and administrative autonomy available to CEO, West Bengal, in the existing arrangement, wherein CEO's office functions with limited financial powers relying on a minor permanent advance from the Finance Department."

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves 1% Stamp Duty Exemption for Women on Property Worth up to INR 1 Crore.

The letter further mentions that the CEO's office has been categorised as a subordinate branch of the Home & Hill Affairs Department, which is led by a Principal Secretary-level officer, despite the CEO himself holding the rank of Additional Chief Secretary.

ECI stated that to ensure functional and institutional independence, the Election Department should have a dedicated budget head. This will facilitate full financial and administrative autonomy to the CEO, as required for the effective and impartial conduct of elections.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: IIT Kharagpur 2nd Year Student Chokes on Medicine, Dies.

The letter further directed that the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, be vested with suitable financial powers at par to those of Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, or Secretary-level officers in other departments. Additionally, a separate Financial Advisor should be appointed to support the CEO in discharging official duties effectively.

The Commission also requested that the state government fill the four vacant posts of Additional/Joint/Deputy CEOs in the CEO's office, in consultation with the Commission, to ensure institutional preparedness and seamless coordination ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The direction comes amid criticism from opposition parties of the ECI over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The ruling Trinamool Congress has said that they will oppose similar excise in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, more than 52.30 lakh voters were not found at their registered addresses during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, the ECI said on Tuesday.

According to the poll body, 52,30,126 electors, amounting to 6.62 per cent of the state's total registered voters, were either deceased, had shifted permanently, were enrolled at multiple locations, or were untraceable.

Of the total, nearly 18.5 lakh electors were reported as deceased, 26 lakh had permanently shifted, and nearly 7.5 lakh electors were found to be enrolled at multiple places, and around 11,000 voters were not traceable. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)