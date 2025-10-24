Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): 'Mahe', which is the first of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, was delivered to the Indian Navy on Friday, as per a press release by the Ministry of Defence.

'Mahe', named after the historic port town in the Union Territory of Puducherry, symbolises India's rich maritime heritage.

The vessel has been indigenously designed and constructed by CSL, reflecting India's growing self-reliance in Naval Shipbuilding. It is equipped for underwater surveillance, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations in coastal waters and has advanced Mine Laying capability.

At approximately 78 metres, with a displacement of around 1,100 tons, the ship packs a punch in underwater warfare, with torpedoes, Multifunctional Anti-Submarine Rockets, and advanced radars and sonars.

Induction of ASW SWCs will significantly augment the Indian Navy's ASW capability, enhancing maritime security in the littorals. The delivery of 'Mahe', with over 80 per cent indigenous content, marks yet another milestone and reaffirms the Government of India's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. (ANI)

